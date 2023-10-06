On Sept. 28, 2023, the Disneyland Resort and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) celebrated the grand opening of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel as the 16th DVC property, joining The Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to more than double the number of DVC units offered to travelers at the California resort.

“All of us at Disney Vacation Club are thrilled to be broadening our offerings on the West Coast with this incredible resort,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of DVC. “So much attention to detail went into the design of this timeless tower that features unique decor, just-like-home amenities and modern accommodations, all inspired by creative details from Walt Disney Animation Studios films.”

Reimagining the Iconic Disneyland Hotel

While Disney Imagineering looked over their shoulder to Disneyland's history for the tower's mid-century modern aesthetic, its forward-facing elements and amenities highlight the resort’s future.

“It’s a very historic campus, so it’s about being respectful of the scale and style of the buildings — and celebrating them — but also taking a step forward,” explained Dean Huspen, executive architect for the product. “We created an experience that goes all the way back to the beginning, and then into the next chapter.”

One- and two-bedroom villas feature a full-size kitchen and a washer and dryer.

Beyond architecture, design elements throughout the tower tell the story of Disney animation "from sketch to screen" through curated artwork.

Showcasing Disney Storytelling

The brand-new Palette Pool (named for its artist-palette shape) was inspired by the whimsical artwork of legendary Disney Imagineer Mary Blair, known for her work on Disneyland’s iconic “it’s a small world” attraction. A playful Steamboat Willie splash pad — with waterfalls, fountains and mist from its smokestacks — pays tribute to the animated short that introduced Mickey Mouse. The new poolside Palm Breeze Bar will open later this year.

The Villas’ new Palette Pool area features a Steamboat Willie splash pad.

“When we think about the impact of storytelling on design, some elements are subtle, and some are more obvious,” Huspen said. “The multicolored trellis at the pool provides shade for our guests, but it’s also an artistic element celebrating Disney storytelling — and some features are more even more direct, like the black-and-white Steamboat Willie water feature.”

A colorful mural created exclusively for the tower by Disney Animation artist Lorelay Bove presents Disney’s animation history in her graphic style while still paying tribute to important Disney artists like Blair and Eyvind Earle (of "Sleeping Beauty" fame).

“This is a celebration of our legacy,” Bove explained. "I got a list of films to illustrate, and I created a vignette for each one, [from classics like ‘Snow White’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’] to some of our newest, like ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ ‘Frozen’ and ‘Encanto.’ There's even the star from ‘Wish’ [Disney’s newest animated movie, debuting November 2023].”

In addition to the exclusive pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, DVC tower guests can also take advantage of the restaurants, lounges, shops and swimming pools at the Disneyland Hotel.

DVC Villa Categories

The 12-story, 344-unit Discovery Tower — the first new Disneyland Hotel tower since 1979, and Disneyland’s first dedicated DVC property since 2009 — offers duo studios (a new category for the West Coast) that sleep two; deluxe studios that sleep four; one- and two-bedroom villas that sleep five and nine, respectively; and two spectacular multi-level, three-bedroom grand villas that sleep 12.

The Discovery Tower’s two multi-level, three-bedroom grand villas each sleep 12.

Each room’s decor celebrates Disney’s 100-year history with themes tied to “The Jungle Book,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Princess and the Frog” or “Fantasia;” grand villa bedrooms are themed to “Bambi,” “Moana” and “Frozen.” Imagineers also added magical touches such as specially designed floor coverings with lyrics from beloved Disney songs, original artwork hiding inside DVC's signature Murphy beds and illuminated characters on bathroom mirrors.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel celebrate the remarkable legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ storytelling and the creative process … bringing Disney characters to life from sketch to screen.

A popular feature across the entire DVC portfolio (especially for families) is kitchenettes in deluxe studios, and full kitchens — plus washers and dryers — in one-bedroom, two-bedroom and grand villas, providing a “home-away-from-home” experience. Studios can also connect to villas for larger groups.

“The Villas at Disneyland Hotel celebrate the remarkable legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ storytelling and the creative process … bringing Disney characters to life from sketch to screen,” Diercksen said. “With imaginative details and spacious accommodations, this beautiful new tower is the perfect place for families to create magical vacation memories for years to come.”

Guests will find magical touches such as illuminated characters on bathroom mirrors.

Booking DVC Villas

Clients don’t need to be DVC members to stay at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and the commissionable accommodations can be booked through the Disneyland Resort website just like other on-site hotel rooms (based on availability).

“Disney always has a percentage of their total DVC villa inventory available for ‘cash rental,’” said Heather Straight, co-founder and CEO of Key to the World Travel. “They're very popular with our family clients (particularly multigenerational families) because of the size ranges and kitchens."

Although DVC members have priority — and their booking window opens 11 months out — Straight says inventory often opens up between six and seven months in advance.

"We are excited about the opening of the brand-new Villas at Disneyland Hotel," said Dan Coleman, general manager of the Disneyland Hotel. "The new Discovery Tower celebrates the creativity of Disney storytelling, seamlessly blending animated classics with contemporary designs to create a modern masterpiece that is nothing less than enchanting."