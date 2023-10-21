Launched in 2006, Fairmont Mayakoba was the first resort to open in the gated Mayakoba luxury community that sits some 40 miles south of Cancun. In 2022, the AAA Five Diamond property largely finished a complete renovation and refresh — the first since the resort opened — as well as earned its 10th sustainable hotel certification in August 2023.

The multi-year, multimillion-dollar renovation project, which began in February 2021 and will wrap later this year, focused on all 401 guestrooms and suites, the motor lobby and reception area, the kids' club, the main pool and three beach pools and all dining outlets. The property also added a beach club with five dining concepts, two new restaurants and a second kids’ club, and it is in the midst of renovating its spa.

“As we celebrate the return of travel in its full capacity and debut our recent renovations, I am excited to further grow Fairmont Mayakoba’s reputation as one of Riviera Maya’s leading resorts,” said Jacco van Teeffelen, the general manager for the hotel, who was recently named Best Hospitality Manager in Mexico at the 2023 International General Manager Awards.

With its latest sustainable hotel certification, Fairmont Mayakoba is also reinforcing a commitment to preserving its unique location, which is surrounded by mangrove forests, natural canals and turquoise Caribbean waters. Clients can connect with the environment — and hopefully spot native wildlife — on complimentary private naturalist-guided boat tours through the resort’s freshwater waterways, which are only available to Fairmont guests.

With all that’s new at Fairmont Mayakoba, there’s no better time for clients to plan a Mexico vacation. Here’s a closer look at what the property has in store for upcoming visitors.

Refreshed Guestrooms and Suites

All standard and casita-style guestrooms and suites were updated, with traditional Mexican furnishings and bright primary colors replaced by natural, locally sourced materials and a restful, neutral palette. Casitas were also reconfigured, with beds now facing the floor-to-ceiling glass doors to provide views of the tropical forest, lagoon or canals. Updated marble bathrooms feature rain showers, soaking tubs and huge windows, allowing natural light while offering privacy.

Clients who prefer to sleep just steps from the sand can choose from the Beach Area Casita Suite — which features a balcony or wraparound rooftop terrace, a plunge pool and two full marble baths — or the Beachfront Casita Suite, which offers Caribbean coast views, an infinity-edge plunge pool and two full marble baths.

Beachfront casita suites feature a private terrace and a plunge or infinity pool.

Credit: 2023 Fairmont Mayakoba

For a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience, book clients in one of the resort's signature suites: the Coral Specialty Suite, which overlooks the lagoon; the oceanfront El Camaleon Presidential Suite; or the La Tortuga Presidential Suite, set on its own private island. These specialty suites can also be combined with casitas to create two- or three-bedroom accommodations.

Updated Dining Options

The entire food and beverage program was reimagined by the resort's executive chef, Daniel Noguera, who notes that the number of dining experiences has increased to 10. These include the all-new Tauro Steakhouse, Bassano Italian Restaurant and La Cantina, along with new concepts for Hix - Bar, Lounge & Terrace and La Laguna eatery.

In addition, the entirely new Maykana beach club offers the Cielo rooftop bar with fire pits, Gaia seafood restaurant, Brisas terrace for open-air oceanfront dining and outdoor spot Fuego, with a wood-fire grill and seating on the sand.

La Laguna offers dining with a view of the canals.

Credit: 2023 Fairmont Mayakoba

The resort offers both all-inclusive and a la carte dining packages, so clients can select the option that works best for them. And while there are clearly plenty of food and beverage experiences on-site, Fairmont guests can also dine at any of the other resorts within the gates of Mayakoba and charge to their room.

New Fairmont Spa

The last remaining piece of Fairmont Mayakoba’s renovation is an all-new spa, set to open in late November. It will feature the largest salon in Mayakoba, state-of-the-art massage beds, large windows and skylights for abundant natural light, an architectural design that integrates with the property’s surroundings and a brand-new botanical garden, where guests can choose herbs for their treatments.

The new spa will offer several signature treatments based on ancient Mayan traditions and beliefs, such as Uh Tuumben Kuxtal (New Moon) and Kiichpam (Full Moon) massages. Locally inspired experiences will include Chocolate, Food of the Gods, which includes a cacao body wrap; Copal - Mayan Purification, which uses herbs and ancient Mayan clay; and Honey in the Heart, which features a honey body wrap made with honey from the resort’s resident Melipona stingless bees.

Clients can find soaps made of Melipona bee honey at the spa boutique and visit the resort's garden, which serves as a home for the unique native bees. A new activity at the kids' club also allows young guests to learn about them.

An all-new spa features state-of-the-art massage beds and a brand-new botanical garden where guests can choose herbs for their treatments.

Credit: 2023 Fairmont Mayakoba

To honor Mayan traditions, the spa will additionally introduce a temazcal heated dome that helps guests connect with nature on a shaman-guided journey of renewal.

“With the completion of the spa, the new Fairmont Mayakoba will offer a truly well-rounded guest experience in wellness, culture, luxury and beyond,” said general manager van Teeffelen.

Concerts on the Green

As part of the revitalized resort experience, a new signature concert series features notable Latin performers. The outdoor shows at Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course kicked off in August 2023 with a performance by Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez, followed in September by international superstar Ricky Martin. An upcoming New Year's Eve concert will feature Mexican singer Luis Miguel.

The ongoing series will offer four concerts per year, with a package available to Fairmont Mayakoba guests that includes two tickets and complimentary transportation to and from the show.