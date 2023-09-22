For clients in or near the U.S. West Coast, a Mexico vacation is as easy as it is attractive, and as a professional travel writer based in Los Angeles, I can attest to this. Our neighbor to the south is diverse in culture and adventure, and no matter what city I land in — Mexico City and Los Cabos most recently, via four-hour and two-hour flights, respectively — I am so delighted by the diverse sights, sounds and flavors that one trip inevitably leads to another. Next month, I’m set to explore Todo Santos on the Baja California peninsula, and Loreto, Zihuantanejo and Merida are in my sights for next year.

To better understand what other West Coast and Central U.S. travelers are drawn to in Mexico, we chatted with a few advisors who sell the country consistently, and who love the destination themselves. Here’s what they’re seeing in the field, plus their own favorites and recommendations for every type of client.

Beaches Aplenty

The resort areas of Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos are top-of-mind destinations in Mexico, especially for first-time visitors, who tend to equate Mexico with a beach vacation. If a client envisions a trip full of sun and sand, Brianna Glenn of Milk and Honey Travels says that’s easily accomplished in the above places, thanks to myriad beachfront all-inclusive resort options. Grand Velas is her favorite all-inclusive brand with properties in or near these areas, and Atelier Playa Mujeres is a top contender, as well.

Los Cabos is a favorite destination for West Coast travelers, thanks in part to a quick flight.

Understanding Mexico personally helps advisor Lauren Doyle of The Travel Mechanic guide clients toward a great trip. For example, plenty of travelers inquire about Los Cabos, but they don’t all know that the destination has very few swimmable beaches.

So, for families looking for a beach stay, Doyle points to Puerto Vallarta resorts. If they insist on Cabo, she says the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos is quite kid-friendly, with a kids' club, teens' club and hands-on music lab complete with a recording studio. Garza Blanca Resort and Spa is another option for families heading to Los Cabos, while Hotel Mousai, an adults-only property in Puerto Vallarta, is her pick for a honeymooning couple.

Cultural Cache

Glenn and other advisors have seen a measurable uptick of interest in Mexico City, and for good reason. The capital is a beautiful tangle of history and modern life, art, culture and incredible dining.

It is difficult to describe its vastness — with a population of more than 9 million, it’s more than double the size of Los Angeles — so repeat visits are practically required to get a handle on all the metropolis has to offer.

Mexico City’s Palace of Fine Arts

“We’ve planned more trips to Mexico City lately than we have in years past,” Glenn said. “People are more interested in the rich cultural heritage Mexico has to offer, and not just the beautiful beaches. They want to leave their nice hotel or resort and really get a better sense of the country.”

Theresa Chu-Bermudez, a TravelAge West Trendsetter winner and founder of Get Out! Custom Travels, has seen a similar shift. Other cultural hotspots her clients inquire about include La Paz and Oaxaca. The latter is ideal for foodie travelers, she says, who must sample the city’s delicious traditional moles. For cultural engagement, Chu-Bermudez points to Central Mexico, including Queretaro and San Miguel de Allende.

“There are more expats in San Miguel de Allende, but that doesn’t take away from the charm of the city,” she said.

Mexico has delicious food, plus lots of culture and adventure. For many clients, it’s an obvious choice.

Local markets and cooking classes highlight local culture and attending a workshop on mojigangas (large-scale paper mache sculptures) is suggested, too. The Rosewood property in town even includes the latter experience in its concierge offerings.

Chu-Bermudez also keeps her eyes and ears open for burgeoning or more hidden destinations, though some will require more travel time. For example, many West Coast travelers know about the wine region of Valle de Guadalupe (two hours by car from San Diego, Calif.), but what about the state of Queretaro?

Just a few hours’ drive from Mexico City, Queretaro is “a lesser-known, up-and-coming wine region,” says Chu-Bermudez, and ideal for travelers looking to get off the beaten path.

San Miguel de Allende is a great choice for West Coast travelers looking for culture and art.

Isla Holbox is gaining traction with travelers, too, Glenn says. Other under-the-radar picks include Guanajuato and Bacalar, a town set on a cenote-fed lake so blue that it looks like the sea. Check out Our Habitas Bacalar for a stunning accommodation option here.

Value in Spades

Mexico’s proximity does make it an easy sell, says Doyle — the U.S. is Mexico’s largest international market by far, with more than 11 million Americans visiting in 2022. But it’s not just about ease. The country also offers travelers great value — an engaging and immersive international experience without a 10-hour flight and at a more affordable price point.

“A Mexico vacation is considerably less than a stateside vacation,” Doyle said. “Mexico has delicious food, plus lots of culture and adventure. For many clients, it’s an obvious choice.”