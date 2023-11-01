In the U.S., sinkholes generally aren’t considered vacation hotspots. But in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, cenotes — vast, natural sinkholes filled with crystal-clear water — are among the region’s most picturesque natural features, attracting visitors from around the globe.

Mexican cenotes are more than just geological wonders; they played an important role in the religious and cultural practices of the ancient Maya people. The sites were believed to be portals to the underworld — the realm of deities, spirits and ancestors. Today, the cool waters and dramatic settings draw vacationers interested in swimming, snorkeling and scuba diving, while also providing a fascinating introduction to the region’s natural and cultural history.

Although many cenotes are open to the public, it’s usually easier to arrange a visit through a local DMC or hotel. Suppliers around the region — including the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan — provide many opportunities to visit multiple sites.

Xcaret offers a Xenotes Tour to four natural cenotes on the Ruta de los Cenotes (Cenotes Route).

Credit: 2023 Xcaret

Hotels Offering Cenote Visits

Among the newest all-inclusive hoteliers showcasing cenote visits is Paradisus by Melia, which earlier this year launched a Destination Inclusive program that includes off-site activities such as visits to a nearby cenote. The experience — which includes a shaman guide who leads a private meditation and yoga class — is available for guests at all Paradisus locations in the Riviera Maya, including Paradisus Cancun, Paradisus La Perla and Paradisus Playa del Carmen.

Another major player in the segment is Xcaret, which offers a Xenotes Tour that includes transportation from Cancun and other locations in the Riviera Maya to four natural cenotes on the Ruta de los Cenotes (Cenotes Route). Guests at any of the three Hoteles Xcaret properties can sign up for the Xenotes Tour for free, as part of the company’s All-Fun Inclusive program.

Vacationers looking to scuba dive in a cenote, meanwhile, can arrange that activity during a stay at Banyan Tree Mayakoba, where there’s an array of excursions to various cenotes around the peninsula, some of which allow diving. Fiesta Americana Merida offers similar outings in the state of Yucatan.

Various hotels in Tulum offer easy access to nearby cenotes, too. Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort and Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, for example, have partnered with the DMC Tropical Incentives to offer transportation and admission to Rio Secreto, an underground river and cave system with thousands of stalactites and stalagmites.

Paradisus by Melia offers a cenote visit complete with a meditation and yoga class.

Credit: 2023 Paradisus Playa del Carmen

Diverse Experiences

Guests can combine cenote visits with other experiences as part of the Mayan Mystique package at both The Beach Tulum and Cabanas Tulum Beach Hotel & Spa. The program includes visits to a cenote, a wild monkey reserve and the Coba archaeological site, as well as a traditional temazcal purification ceremony and a spa treatment.

The opportunity to sample traditional local cuisine is a selling point with some cenote excursions. Tour operator Two Travel, for instance, offers a Tulum Cenote Tour that includes visits to multiple cenotes — including Grand Cenote and Taak Bi Ha — as well as a picnic lunch featuring traditional Maya dishes such as handmade corn tortillas, chicken pibil and poc chuc pork.

Sign Up for Our Monthly Mexico Newsletter Subscribe I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy.

The spectacular natural scenery of a cenote serves as an especially memorable backdrop for special events at Fairmont Mayakoba — namely, the Symphony in a Cenote program, which features a string ensemble performing works by artists ranging from Queen to Lady Gaga. Upcoming performances are scheduled for Nov. 24 and Dec. 15, 2023, and Feb.18 and May 10, 2024.

The enduring appeal of cenotes as tourist attractions, of course, makes conservation efforts crucial. Among the hotel companies aiming to protect these natural attractions is Iberostar, which works with local communities to support the conservation of more than 50 cenotes in the Chemuyil community. Iberostar’s initiatives include promoting itineraries that avoid heavily trafficked tourist routes in favor of lesser-known cenotes.

Hotels with On-Site Cenotes

Several hotels on Mexico’s Caribbean coast allow guests to explore cenotes without leaving the hotel property. The recently reopened Maroma, a Belmond Hotel offers guests the option to swim and paddleboard in an on-site cenote, while Sandos Caracol offers swimming and snorkeling — and can even stage wedding ceremonies — at its on-site cenotes. Guests at the 22-room La Valise Tulum can reserve either of two Cenote Suites, which feature access to their own private cenotes.