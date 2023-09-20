Holland America Line announced its new global fresh fish program and partnership with chef Masaharu Morimoto — renowned restauranteur and star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America” — as the brand’s fresh fish ambassador.

According to Kacy Cole, the line’s chief marketing officer, the decision to feature more seafood was based on consumer insight, including the popularity of such dishes onboard (the line noted that well over half of the dishes served onboard its international ships are fish-focused). What’s more, Holland America Line has already received Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification in Alaska for sustainably sourcing seafood, a first for the cruise industry.

Building further on sustainability, the new program will expand on fish dishes offered fleet-wide in both the main dining room and at a new pop-up restaurant. The concept and menu design were first conceived by Michael Stendebach, the line’s vice president of food and beverage, “purely based on feedback” from guests, he said, with the goal of delivering fresh seafood from port to plate within 48 hours.

He promises modern and classic fish courses featuring native ingredients from various regions. Altogether, the program will source 80 types of fresh fish from 60 global ports. Stendebach mentioned Norwegian smoked salmon and Dover sole as examples, while also pointing out that species currently flagged for overfishing, like Alaskan king crab, will intentionally be avoided.

Existing “Savor My Catch” shore excursions, where guests can have their own catches prepared and served back on the ship, will also grow to more destinations.

Regional “Catch of the Day” menu items will also expand to showcase sockeye salmon in Alaska, Icelandic turbot in Canada and New England, red snapper in Mexico, yellowfin tuna in the Caribbean, Patagonian toothfish in South America, North Sea cod in Northern Europe, European seabass in the Mediterranean, yellowfin tuna in Asia and barramundi in Australia.

Signature Dishes and Morimoto by Sea

Plus — starting on Eurodam and Koningsdam on Sept. 23 and rolling out to the rest of the fleet by early October — will be signature dishes curated specifically by chef Morimoto in the Dining Room, available for an added fee. Or, for a $55 cover charge (per person), his new pop-up, Morimoto by Sea, will be available fleet-wide by early 2024 in either the Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind specialty restaurants, depending on the ship, at least once per voyage.

Cole emphasized that Morimoto’s entire career has been focused on fresh fish, and added that his involvement is “not just signing a celebrity chef,” but bringing him on as an integral collaborator.

Dining Room dishes coming from Morimoto will include the likes of Fresh Black Cod Yuzu with yogurt miso pickle vegetables, kimchi eggplant, fried rice and garlic soy; Morimoto Epice Lobster Tails with lemon foam, seasonal vegetables and Morimoto Epice; and Fresh Halibut XO with Asian vegetables, dried shrimp and scallop XO sauce.

Meanwhile, the Morimoto by Sea pop-up experience will feature appetizers such as a sushi plate or the Morimoto Fresh Tuna Pizza, and main courses like Crispy Fried Whole Market Fresh Fish or Angry Lobster Pad Thai. The menu will additionally highlight the chef’s exclusive alcoholic beverages, from Morimoto Brut Rose to Sake Junmai Morimoto.

“Embarking on this type of culinary journey at sea is a first for me, and I am excited to bring my passion for fresh fish and fresh ingredients to Holland America Line’s fleet,” said Morimoto in a press release. “I chose to partner with Holland America Line because we share a commitment and passion for fresh and regionally inspired foods, and you will see that come to life in the special dishes and pop-up experience we’ve created together.”