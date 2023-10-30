Last year saw the official opening of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo on the Pacific coast of Jalisco, and Naviva, a retreat-like glamping outpost adjacent to Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. And four years ago, Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas opened in Baja California’s lesser-developed East Cape, about 45 minutes from the Los Cabos Airport.

Well, Four Seasons is not done with Mexico yet — and, specifically, has unfinished business in Los Cabos. Shortly after the opening of Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, the hotel group was offered the opportunity to open a newbuild in a location considered by Four Seasons to be “the first, best and last” worthwhile spot in the region.

Located in a golf community in the popular Golden Corridor tourist epicenter, the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is scheduled to welcome guests in the first quarter of 2024, with bookings set to open later this month. (A new website for the hotel was recently launched.) This will be the luxury brand’s sixth property in Mexico (Four Seasons also has a Mexico City property).

A rendering of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol

Why Have Two Four Seasons Properties in Los Cabos?

Research done by the team at Four Seasons found that at a least one-third of guests visiting Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas extend their trips into Los Cabos proper to stay at a competing luxury hotel, according to Tim Powers, senior director of marketing for Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas.

Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is much different than the typical experience most people have in the area, Powers added, likening it to a Costa Rica vacation where guests will want to get away from it all, enjoy unspoiled nature and take part in adventure activities.

Powers, along with Richard Raab, the general manager of the new property, also compared the Los Cabos resorts to two other Four Seasons hotels: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea— in the tony, see-and-be-seen area of South Maui — and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Hawaii Island, which is much more low-key and relatively remote in an unspoiled, natural setting. (In this analogy, the new property will play a role similar to that of Four Seasons in Wailea.)

The hotel will have three restaurants and five bars.

What Are Some of the Key Selling Points of the New Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas?

Location. Cabo Del Sol is a resort community set far away from the highway, surrounded by luxury properties and known for excellent golfing at Cabo Del Sol’s two golf courses. The hotel is 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport, 15 minutes from Cabo San Lucas and 25 minutes from San Jose del Cabo. (Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas is about a two-hour drive from Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas.)

A modern hacienda feel. While many other luxury resorts in the area embrace full modernism, this hotel stands apart with a colonial — but completely updated — look. (“Think ‘macienda,’” Powers said.)

Room sizes. The “starter rooms” in the casona, or main building, start at 847 square feet. One-bedroom casitas feature between1,176 and 1,762 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, and some include private plunge pools.

A rendering of a plunge pool casita

Emphasis on local culture and Pueblos Magicos (Magical Towns). The entrance will be the site of a small fair of local artisans, and there will be an artisan-in-residence program.

Residences. Residences were sold quickly upon announcement, so they will be fully built when the property opens, meaning that there is no construction that guests will experience at the resort at its opening. Residences are also available to rent by guests, and include all the amenities of the property.

Ocean views. All 96 guestrooms and suites, and 61 residences, villas and estates have views of the Sea of Cortez.

A full resort experience. There are three ocean-view pools (including a family pool and an adults-only pool). For wellness, there’s the lush, 10-room Tierra Mar Spa and a Harley Pasternak-designed fitness center. And for food, there are three restaurants (including an eatery on the sand) and five bars, including a buzzy rooftop bar.

A swimmable beach. This property offers a rocky, but swimmable beach ideal for snorkeling, water sports and whale sightings.