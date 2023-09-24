As much as I tried to hold them back, tears filled my eyes as I gazed up at the bronze “Spirit of American Youth Rising From the Waves” statue at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. As the sound of waves crashing on nearby Omaha Beach filled my ears, I turned and looked out over the neat rows of white crosses marking the graves of 9,386 American troops killed there during World War II.

I experienced this moving moment during Viking’s “Paris and the Heart of Normandy" river cruise itinerary onboard Viking Skaga. During the day-long excursion in early April, my fellow passengers and I commemorated the Allied D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, which eventually led to the liberation of Europe.

The Omaha Beach 116th Regimental Combat Team Memorial.

Credit: 2023 dennisvdwater/stock.adobe.com

Next year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and, in honor of this important milestone, Viking has unveiled a new 12-day cruise-tour that adds four days in London to the trip I took. Offered from March through November 2024, the itinerary includes stops at the Churchill War Rooms, the Imperial War Museum London, the American Military Cemetery, D-Day landing beaches and other historic World War II sites.

Sign Up for Our Monthly River Cruise Newsletter Subscribe I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy.

Based on my recent sailing, the new itinerary is guaranteed to be an insightful and emotional journey for any clients who decide to book — whether they have a personal connection to the war or not.

Enlightening Excursions

The visit to the cemetery — bookended by stops at the Caen Memorial Museum and a guided walk on Omaha Beach — was just one of many embodiments of the “thinking person’s cruise line” philosophy that is at the heart of Viking’s offerings.

One excursion options was a visit to the painter Monet’s garden in Giverny.

Credit: 2023 jola58/stock.adobe.com

Since Viking’s “inclusive value” fare includes one free shore excursion at every port of call, I walked away from the trip with expanded knowledge of the Normandy region’s history and robust culture. Other enlightening outings included an introductory sightseeing bus tour around Paris and a history- and architecture-focused walking tour of Rouen. I splurged on an optional guided bike tour of Giverny for $119 — where Impressionist painter Claude Monet lived and worked for more than half his life — and found it to be well worth the price.

Onboard, Mimi, our cruise director, hosted several entertaining and educational activities, from a decadent cheese-tasting workshop to a humorous French language lesson.

I took this trip with my partner and my retired parents, and I loved that we could all choose how to spend our days — doing some excursions and activities together and others separately. We also had ample free time to explore on our own, or plenty of common space to relax and just play cards. It was an ideal multigenerational trip with options for clients of all ages, ability levels and interests.

Cruising in Luxury

Built specifically to sail the Seine in 2020, Viking Skaga is slightly smaller than the line’s other longships, with 84 staterooms instead of the usual 95. But it features Viking’s signature Scandinavian interior design and all the onboard areas frequent guests have come to know and love — the Aquavit Terrace, the Sun Deck, a small library, a communal dining room and a plush bar and lounge.

The balcony of my Veranda stateroom was the perfect place to sip a latte each morning while watching swans, mallards and herons in the river. Though small, the room itself had space to comfortably move around and, importantly, it had plenty of storage space. There were enough electrical outlets and USB ports to keep devices charged, plus free, reliable Wi-Fi access throughout the ship.

Another big benefit is the ship’s docking location in Paris: within view of the Eiffel Tower, and just steps away from the Paris Statue of Liberty.

Viking Skaga docked on the Seine.

Credit: 2023 Sarah Kuta

As for the onboard dining, we enjoyed most of our meals at communal tables in the dining room, which provided a great opportunity to get to know other guests and admire the riverside scenery through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Though I occasionally ordered menu staples such as ribeye and the “chairman’s choice” poached salmon, I primarily gravitated toward whatever dishes the chefs had prepared to highlight French cuisine that day — including boeuf bourguignon, nicoise salad and escargot. At breakfast, I could not stay away from the flaky, buttery croissants.

Though Viking offers beer, wine and soft drinks during lunch and dinner (and coffee, tea and bottled water around the clock), I opted to buy the “Silver Spirits” beverage package for $25 per day, which included cocktails, premium wines by the glass and drinks outside of mealtimes. Most passengers on my sailing stuck to the included drinks but, for clients who are wine or spirits aficionados, the upgrade is an excellent value. Plus, bartenders are knowledgeable and quick to memorize guests’ preferences.

Despite the serious subject matter on our itinerary, our overall trip was full of fun, comfort and great memories. I could not imagine doing this sailing a better way.